Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 10 Preview: June Wants Answers

June doesn't have a lot of faith in Victor in this sneak peek at AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 10: "Keeping Her Alive."

Remember that reunion we mentioned in our previous preview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E10: "Keeping Her Alive"? That's when we treated to looks at Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Victor (Colman Domingo), Dove (Jayla Walton), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia) – and yes, Madison (Kim Dickens). We also alluded to the possibility that the reunion might not be friendly, which seems to be the case based on the following clip. With Dwight (Austin Amelio) and June (Jenna Elfman) also in the picture, it looks like Victor has some questions to answer regarding why he has Troy's (Daniel Sharman) daughter – and June needs those to be really, really good answers…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Images, Overviews & More!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 10 "Keeping Her Alive": A survivor is at odds with the rest of the island and is forced to turn to another for help. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today – with a trailer and preview expected later this week:

EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

