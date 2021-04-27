Fear the Walking Dead Shares A 3-Act Story of Skidmark the Bully

While there wasn't a whole lot to hang your hat on good news-wise during last Sunday's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, there was one major silver lining in what was otherwise a pretty crappy way for Daniel (Ruben Blades) to spend an episode. Yup, Daniel's feline sidekick Skidmark made its illustrious return during "Handle with Care"- and now, Fear TWD is offering viewers a tale of Skidmark and Morgan's (Lennie James) dog told in three acts (with Skidmark sounding a bit like a bully):

Here's a look a this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by a sneak preview that finds Stahl's character offering Al and Alicia a tour of the facility along with what appear to be pseudo-interrogation scenes that have a chilling familiarity to them- and Al asking a very important question:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A New Group' Official Teaser: Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj0Fbl4hT_A)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 11 "The Holding": An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as the group digs into an underground community. Written by Channing Powell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'There Is No Place Like This' Sneak Peek Ep. 611 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PzkyfBqy6c)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joining the cast this season.