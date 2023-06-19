Posted in: Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, preview, season 8, teaser

Fear the Walking Dead Video: Strand's Return; James Wraps Morgan Run

Lennie James confirmed that he won't be in the final Fear the Walking Dead episodes, while Colman Domingo's Victor Strand returns in these Part 2 looks.

If it felt like the midseason finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead vibed more like a series finale, you're right – at least as far as Lennie James' run as Morgan Jones goes. "I think it's just the way the story panned out for the final season. I think it was to do with timings – when was best for the story [showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg] wanted to tell in the final season and, in a way, to dedicate a chunk of the first six episodes to Morgan's story and then continue as they mean to go on," James shared during a recent interview, confirming that Morgan will not appear in the final six episodes. But considering how Morgan's story ended (for now, check out our review), would it be wrong for fans to think that a Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Morgan reunion is on the horizon – maybe if there's a second season of the Rick Grimes/Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff?

"In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it's something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time. But as anybody who knows me knows, I'm fiercely protective of Morgan's story. And as far as I'm concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan. You'll only see him again if a story comes up within the universe that is just too good to say no to," Morgan shared. The other thing that "All I See Is Red" did was hand the narrative baton back to Madison (Kim Dickens), with the series coming full circle as Madison, Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), (possibly) a returning Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)… and, of course, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). In the following featurette, we get some prime looks towards the end of the video of what's still to come during the show's final run – we have a feeling that OG Fear TWD fans are going to be very excited.

