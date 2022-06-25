Final Forbidden Door Card Following Last Night's AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage, the final show before this Sunday's Forbidden Door, aired on Friday, and when the dust settled, two more matches were added to the PPV Card. During the Buy-In pre-show, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will take on El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, while QT Marshall and Aaron Solow will face Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi on the pre-show. In other news on AEW Rampage, Rush showed up to help Andrade El Ídolo defeat Rey Fenix, Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb made short work of Laynie Luck and Sierra, Hook defeated The DKC, and Jeff Cobb beat Cash Wheeler as the main event devolved into a massive brawl to end the show. See highlights from Rampage below:

Here's the new and, presumably, final card for Forbidden Door:

Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi to crown the Interim AEW World Champion. In a fatal four-way, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Kazuchika Okada. Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Tony Storm. FTR, United Empire, and Roppongi Vice will face off in a triple threat for both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Tag Team Championships. And Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy. And Pac, Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors will compete in a fatal four-way to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion.

In non-title action at Forbidden Door, Zack Sabre Jr. will take on a mystery opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing, who will be someone making their AEW debut. Chris Jericho will team with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara to take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino, with the winner gaining the advantage at Blood and Guts next week. The Young Bucks have rejoined Bullet Club for one night only to team with El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo to face Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi, going by Dudes with Attitude. There will also be another match announced on AEW Rampage on Friday.

And on the Forbidden Door Buy-In preshow, Max Caster and the Gunn Club will face The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura. Plus, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will take on El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. And QT Marshall and Aaron Solow will face Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26th at the United Center in Chicago and will stream on Bleacher Report (allegedly — if you can log in), Fite TV, and NJPW World, as well as on traditional PPV services.