Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, Max Thieriot

Fire Country S03E10: "The Leone Way" Preview: Dangerous Fishing Trip

Check out the overview and images for series creators/EPs Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country S03E10: "The Leone Way."

Last week, we had a chance to look at an early preview of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 Ep. 9: "Coming in Hot" – directed by none other than series star Kevin Alejandro (Manny) and set for January 31st. Now, we have a look at what's ahead the following week with Ep. 10: "The Leone Way." It looks like a family fishing trip won't be the break that the Leone men wanted; meanwhile, Sharon (Diane Farr) deals with a "special delivery" left at Station 42. Check out the overview and two early preview images that were released below:

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 9 & 10 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 9: "Coming in Hot" – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) must find a way to save themselves; Manny (Kevin Alejandro) risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family's ranch. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Kevin Alejandro, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 10: "The Leone Way" – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip, and Sharon (Diane Farr) faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Rubin Garcia, here's a look at the images that were released so far:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!