Fire 'N Flava Fest, More Set for Impact Wrestling Next Week

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from inside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetary. My good friend Joe Biden wanted me to be a part of his inauguration, but we both agreed that it would probably be best if Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans didn't see me, so here we are. But the reason I am here is not to gloat about how I successfully rigged the election for Joe. No, your El Presidente is here for something equally important: to tell you about all the things Impact Wrestling has planned for the show next week.

The big draw happening on Impact next week is Fire 'N Flava Fest, the official celebration of Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan's victory in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament at Hard to Kill. If you thought Biden's inauguration was a blast with Lady Gaga and J-Lo and G-Bush in attendance, just wait until you see Fire 'N Flava fest, amigos!

Also planned for next week, Eddie Edwards will face Brian Myers in a match after Myers had the nerve to call Eddie a backyard wrestler. In addition, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton will take on the team of Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona, two former enemies who found common ground in hating Austin and Fulton. Joe Doering will take on Cousin Jake in a one-on-one match, as if we are to believe no one from either side will get involved. Finally, Tenille Dashwood will take on Rosemary on Impact Wrestling next week.

Now, your El Presidente must go, both to help President Biden compose his first executive orders, and also to get ready to recap AEW Dynamite tonight. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.

