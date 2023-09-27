Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, netflix, preview

Castlevania: Nocturne Opening 7 Minutes: Baby Richter Meets Olrox

Released during Netflix's DROP 01 virtual fan event, here are the opening moments from Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne.

With less than 24 hours to go until Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne finally hits your screens, Netflix knew that you would need more than a teaser, a behind-the-scenes featurette, or some preview images to tide them over. Thankfully, today was the streamer's DROP 01 event, celebrating the best animation on the way from Netflix. And with that came the first seven minutes of the epic adventure – and we have those seven minutes waiting for you below.

With a voice cast that includes Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton, here's a look at the opening seven minutes of the animated series – followed by a look back at the official trailer, overview, and more for Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne – debuting on September 28th:

In the thick of the French Revolution, members of the so-called lower classes are rising up to fight inequality: "It's the natural order for them to milk us dry with impossible rents and unpayable taxes," Maria (Davies), a young leader, laments. Meanwhile, Richter Belmont (Bluemel) senses a far grimmer and greater danger. He's picked up his family's long-held tradition of vampire hunting, a vocation that goes back almost as long as a vampiric life span (in other words, forever). But he's never seen anything quite like what he's witnessing now — could the drastic uptick in vampire activity have something to do with the death of his mother? And what's up with this rumored news of a supposed vampire messiah?

Richter joins forces with Maria and an unlikely crew of characters whose toughened exteriors bely their various tragic backstories. Bringing their formidable shape-shifting powers to bear, they seek to prevent the seemingly imminent reign of the vampire messiah. Their last-ditch battle to save humanity becomes fraught with existential questions as each vampire hunter is forced to confront their own troubled (and deeply human) traumatic past. And as the vampires threaten to leave the world in eternal darkness, there's no time to spare — and plenty of dark drama on display. Picture magical attacks and gory eviscerations amid sunless churches and cobblestone alleyways and blue-black nighttime skies splattered with red — plus, of course, the appearance of the iconic Belmont whip.

The eight-episode series was created by Bradley, who also serves as co-showrunner with Kolde. Produced by Project 51 Productions LTD and animated by Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania: Nocturne is Sam Deats & Adam Deats and written by Bradley (101-102, 104, 106, 108), Zodwa Nyoni (103), Temi Oh (105), and Testament (107). Bradley, Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar serve as executive producers – with the animated series premiering on September 28th.

Castlevania: Nocturne: A Look at Who's Who

Edward Bluemel (Persuasion, The Commuter, The Halcyon) as Richter, the tough young hero who's continuing the family tradition of vampire hunting

Pixie Davies (The Magician's Elephant, Mary Poppins Returns, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Maria, a natural leader who's fighting inequality in her country and also a magic user battling the vampire elite

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King, The Underground Railroad, Is'Thunzi) as Annette, who used her power and wits to escape vampire-enforced enslavement in the Caribbean and now wields magic to stop the impending apocalyptic threat

Sydney James Harcourt (I'm Not Gay: A Musical, Hamilton) as Edouard, who left his life as a talented opera singer to aid and accompany Annette

Nastassja Kinski (Inland Empire, Cat People, Paris, Texas) as Tera, a mother and mentor to young vampire hunters and magic users, who has her own share of past trauma to bear

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Fargo) as Olrox, who killed Richter's mother years ago and now must decide whether he can stomach teaming up with his sworn enemy in order to stop vampiric world domination

Franka Potente (Titans, Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity) as Erzsebet Báthory, aka the one foretold. She's the queen of vampires and, if all goes as planned, of the entire world. (Her character is very loosely based on the various folkloric stories and contested histories surrounding a real-life noblewoman.)

