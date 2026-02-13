Posted in: BBC, HBO, TV | Tagged: First Day on Earth

First Day on Earth: Doctor Who Star, 3 More Join Michaela Coel Series

Thandiwe Newton, Maxine Peake, Danny Sapani, and Ncuti Gatwa have joined BBC, HBO, and series creator Michaela Coel's First Day on Earth.

First Day on Earth, a new co-production between HBO and BBC, as well as A24, from creator Michaela Coel (HBO's "I May Destroy You," "Chewing Gum"), has added four new main cast members to the production. Thandiwe Newton ("Anaconda," "God's Country") as Anya, Maxine Peake ("I Swear, Say Nothing") as Helen, Danny Sapani ("Halo," "Harlots") as Ernest, and Ncuti Gatwa ("Doctor Who," "Barbie") as Darren. The show will run for ten episodes and is now in production. Coel wrote the series and will star in it. Executive producers are Coel, Sam Miller, Jesse Armstrong, Phil Clarke, and Roberto Troni for Various Artists Limited, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and A24. Johann Knobel will produce; Coel and Miller will direct.

First Day on Earth Sounds Like A Home Run

"British-Ghanaian novelist Henri (Coel) is on the run – from herself, her life, her partner, and that weird guy at her book talk. When she ends up in Ghana, her ancestral homeland, she finds herself submerged in an altogether different world. Amidst new friends, fresh joy, and many different and nuanced relationships, Henri also finds secrets, lies, difficulty, and denial, leading her to question everything about herself, her heritage, and her family."

Hard to find a better pedigree than everything being tossed around both in front of and behind the camera for this series. I have a hard time believing that this will be anything other than a hit and an awards darling whenever it releases. That is an incredibly strong cast, and good for Gatwa getting out there and escaping the shadow of Doctor Who. First Day on Earth sounds like just the type of prestige part that can remind people that there can be life outside of that show. Coel is one of our strongest voices right now, and anything she's on is a must-watch, so this will be on my radar as soon as we have more information on when we can watch it.

