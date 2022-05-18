Fishpriest: Ethan Hawke Stars in Audible Original Scripted Drama

Audible is releasing a new original scripted drama, Fishpriest, on Thursday, May 19th with a signature familiar voice heard on the teaser, Ethan Hawke. Hawke stars in the dark, thrilling, character-driven crime drama, Fishpriest, premiering exclusively on Audible. Dripping with blood, drugs, violence, and murder, this cinematic Audible Original (written by Mike Batistick)is presented in eight episodes with an intense, wall-to-wall sound design and grim and gritty performances at a fever pitch.

Here's a listen to the trailer, followed by an official overview of the audio drama:

The Bronx, 1993. Crack is king. Crime is rampant. Tommy "Fishpriest" Barth – nicknamed after his weapon of choice, a club that's meant to kill fish but works on people just fine – sees the chaos firsthand at Concourse Bail Bonds. Today, Tommy's a bounty hunter, but he was a cop up until two years ago, when an all-consuming undercover operation to bust one of the most notorious crime syndicates the city's ever seen – the Jamaican Shower Posse – destroyed his marriage, drove him to addiction, and cost him his badge. Tommy thought he'd banished the JSP from the Bronx forever. But with the crack epidemic in full swing, they're back – and they're stronger. When Tommy's ex-partner offers him a shot at redemption, he chooses to risk everything he's rebuilt. Will he survive this time?

Hawke had recent success with his role in the popular Disney+ series, Moon Knight, as Arthur Harrow. From television to film, Hawke has continued to be in a variety of dramatic roles such as The Black Phone, The Northman, and the upcoming Knives Out 2. The mind behind the writing of Fishpriest, Batistick is a New York City-based playwright who grew up in New Jersey. He's received critical acclaim for his three Off-Broadway plays, Chicken, Ponies, and Port Authority Throw Down, all of which are published by Dramatists Play Service. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be listening along on May 19th!