Flash, Doctor Who, Yellowstone & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Nov 21

All my life, I've been searching for something. Something never comes, never leads to nothing. Nothing satisfies but I'm getting close. Closer to the prize at the end of the rope. All night long I dream of the day. When it comes around, then it's taken away. Leaves me with the feeling that I feel the most. Feel it come to life when I see your… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Foo Fighters for "All My Life" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel 1883, HBO's The Last of Us, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Amazon's The Boys, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond & CRM & Rick Grimes, and more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and BBC's Doctor Who: Flux.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, November 8, 2021:

The Walking Dead: WB S02E06: Jadis, Rick Grimes & CRM Clues & Theories

Doctor Who: Flux – BBC Releases E03 "Once, Upon Time" Teaser, Overview

Yellowstone Prequel Series 1883 Gets Paramount+ First Look Teaser

Saturday Night Live Introduces James Austin Johnson, SNL's Trump 2.0

The Rookie S04E06 Preview: Can The Team Break Their City's Gold Fever

The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Wraps Directing Work on HBO Series

Locke & Key: Some Thoughts on Season 2 & A Concern About Season 3

The Boys: VNN Report Offers Look at Sean Patrick Flannery's Gunpowder

Doctor Who: "Best of Yaz" Compilation Video Lets Yaz Down

The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes

I Stopped Watching ESPN & MSNBC When I Stopped Hating Myself So Much

The Three-Body Problem: Tencent Releases First TV Series Adapt Trailer

Doctor Who: BBC Sontarans Comp Video Incomplete & A Bit Too Modern

Here's a look at today's BCTV reviews, including AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and BBC's Doctor Who: Flux:

Fear the Walking Dead S07E04 Review: Are They Their Brothers' Keepers?

Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: War Of The Sontarans

