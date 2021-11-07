Doctor Who: Flux – BBC Releases E03 "Once, Upon Time" Teaser, Overview

So if you're reading this then it's safe to say that you've watched the latest episode of Doctor Who: Flux on either BBC One or BBC America. But even with that in mind, we're not going anywhere near the episode spoilers or otherwise. To find out what Bleeding Cool's very own Rich Johnston had to say about "Chapter Two: War of the Sontarans, you can click on over here. Nope, what we're here to do is offer you a look at the next round in the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop), and Vinder's (Jacob Anderson) face-off with the Doctor's greatest threat yet.

And don't forget that we already know the title and overview for the fourth episode of Series 13. The logline for "Chapter Four: Village of the Angels" reads, "Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as "The Cursed Village"? And what do the Weeping Angels want?" Now here's a look at the promo and overview for next Sunday's episode, "Chapter Three: Once, Upon Time":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | Once, Upon Time | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jt9miPYN7YM)

Doctor Who: Flux "Chapter Three: Once, Upon Time": Time is beginning to run wild. On a planet that shouldn't exist, in the aftermath of apocalypse, the Doctor, Dan, Yaz, and Vinder face a battle to survive. Directed by Azhur Saleem and written by Chris Chibnall.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux followed by the Series 13 overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | War of the Sontarans | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gXSQsqp4Qo)

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.