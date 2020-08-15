For Dallas and Robo, It's About Pride, Freedom and Free Booze: Preview

John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Kat Dennings' (Dollface) Dallas and Robo is back for another round of animated anarchy, the latest addition to SYFY's TZGZ late-night adult animation block (airing Saturday night at midnight-ish ET/PT). To celebrate the occasion of this weekend's "Moonbound and Down," we have some preview images and a sneak preview that finds Dallas (Dennings) taking on a near-impossible bet: deliver some piping-hot moon pizza in record-breaking time. While Robo knows it's all about Dallas's ego, he also knows winning the bet could be a huge boost to their current stock car problem. As far as Dallas is concerned, it's only about one thing.

Well, we'll let you see if you can figure out what that one thing is:

Dallas and Robo season 1, episode 2 "Moonbound and Down": Dallas accepts a bet to complete an allegedly impossible task: making the roundtrip to Earth's moon by dinner to bring back the best pizza in the solar system, moon pizza. What's on the line? Free booze for a year. Challenge (obviously) accepted.

Produced by ShadowMachine (Final Space, BoJack Horseman) and YouTube Originals, the SYFY series is executive produced by Cena, series creator Mike Roberts, and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico also serve as executive producers.

From ShadowMachine ("BoJack Horseman") and YouTube Originals, the space-trucking comedy DALLAS AND ROBO follows the misadventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

As the immediate future of live-action, scripted programming remains under a COVID-19 cloud of doubt, more and more networks and streaming services have been ordering more adult animated projects to series. Dallas & Robo are part of a growing slate at TZGZ as SYFY continues growing the weekly late-night animation block. Previously, Devil May Care, starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Asif Ali (BoJack Horseman) and three pilots were given greenlights by the NBCUniversal-owned network.