Forget Mark Zuckerberg: Has X Created CM Punk Problem for Elon Musk?

Did CM Punk call out Elon Musk over Twitter X, teasing a match between them at August's AEW All In? Probably not - but let's have fun anyway!

Have we been getting swerved this entire time? After the world spent the past several weeks salivating over the idea of two billionaires beating the collective s**t out of each other, maybe Meta's Mark Zuckerberg taking on Twitter X owner Elon Musk in the square circle or octagon (or a schoolyard playground… or they can forgo the ten-ton metaphors & have an actual d**k-measuring contest in the privacy of a port-a-john – just a suggestion), the truth may have actually been revealed on… TNT's AEW Collision? Okay… hear me out because this could absolutely work. We think. You know what? Just humor us…

In case you didn't catch Saturday night's edition of "Collision," Tony Schiavone was in the ring to continue his role as a human mic stand as CM Punk made his way to the ring for his one-man, one-on-one interview. And what did we learn? That we'll have to wait until the end of the show to learn if he will be wrestling at AEW All In in August at Wembley Stadium in London, England. From there, CM Punk confirmed what we've pretty much known since Punk returned – he's been carrying around the AEW Heavyweight Championship belt that he never lost (though "playing nice with others behind the scenes" is an important factor, I guess). But it wasn't the speech that was important so much as what Punk did – spray paint a black "X" on his title while telling folks that he's reclaiming a symbol that's represented him since 1997. The "X" means "straight-edge" to Punk – following that by adding that it also meant that he was better than you. Here's a look at the lead-in…

But as much as you can argue that Punk was clearly sending a message to MJF that the latter is a "false champ" and possibly setting up a "unification" match at "All In," I find the timing suspicious. Think about it – less than a week after Musk rolls out X as the new name/brand for Twitter, he's effectively set himself up as a major heel. So if you're going to have Punk wrestling at Wembley Stadium, why not have him take on Musk in front of 75,000+ people? I think it's pretty clear who's getting cheered in that one. It could be an "'X' on a Pole Match" where the winner gets the rights (though that might be a legal issue with Impact! Wrestling's X Division), though we're thinking a Street Fight might be the way to go. But however this ends up playing out, we're sticking with our theory that Punk was calling out Musk – so stay tuned!

