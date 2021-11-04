Former Kalisto Earns Backstage Heat in AEW for Spelling Mistake

¡Buenos dias! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Samuray Del Sol, the wrestler formerly known as Kalisto, made his AEW debut last night, teaming with Aero Star to challenge FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite. But while the pair may have lost their match inside the ring, it was outside the ring, on Twitter, where Del Sol took the more severe beating, comrades.

Samuray Del Sol took to the social media service to claim he prayed to the deceased Jon Huber, otherwise known as Brodie Lee, before his match. But there's just one problem, comrades. He referred to him as "John," not "Jon," while simultaneously calling him "Brother."

Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano… — Samuray Del Sol® "Manny $" (@gloat) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

This didn't sit well with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho, who responded:

Del Sol was quick to apologize.

And there were some fans who seemed to take Del Sol's side. However, Amanda huber chimed in to agree with Jericho's tweet, and she defended her stance when some fans tried to intervene.

Yeah, not an excuse to spell someone's name wrong if you're name dropping — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Huber also explained why she wasn't bothered over Miro mispelling Brodie's stage name.

1) Brodie/ Brody was a stage name. Not his real name. 2) Miro spoke to me almost daily when Jon was sick. 3) Miro cried with me after he passed. 4) Miro continuously checked on me & my kids. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Okay, comrades, I think we're all in agreement that if you're going to drop the name of a beloved deceased wrestling star in your tweet, you should definitely try to spell their name right. But now, let's more on to the even more offensive typo from Del Sol's tweet: using the possessive adjective "your" where he should have used the conjunction "you're." Haw haw haw haw! Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!