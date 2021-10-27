Fortnite & Universal Series "We Will Be Monsters" Offers Modern Takes

Universal Pictures' classic monsters such as Dracula, The Mummy, Frankenstein's Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, and more are set to be the focus of an original, animated short-form miniseries titled We Will Be Monsters that sees Universal tag-teaming with Epic Games & its online video game Fortnite to update the popular characters for modern (video game-loving) times. Directed by The Mandalorian helmer Rick Famuyiwa, the first episode is set to focus on the Bride of Frankenstein & Dracula and will premiere on Thursday, October 28, within Fortnite as part of its "Shortnitemares Festival." Episodes 2 through 4 will be released early next year, and Fortnite players will be able to purchase the skins of the main characters from the episode for play within the game. With a score from Jermaine Stegall, the diverse voice cast for We Will Be Monsters includes burgeoning stage talent Chemon Theys (The Bride), current Hamilton actor Victory Ndukwe (Frankenstein's Monster), and Emmy Saheki (The Mummy).

With the first episode set to hit Fortnite tomorrow, October 28th, as part of the "Shortnitemares Festival," here's a teaser look at the first episode of We Will Be Monsters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Teaser | Universal Monsters x Fortnite Presents: WE WILL BE MONSTERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQiXk_Zkrn8)

"This is us evolving and building our IP and content for different formats," explained Universal Filmed Entertainment Group president Abhijay Prakash, whose group worked for almost eight months with Epic's Unreal Engine and animation vendor Plastic Wax to create the mini-bites of animated and CG story. "We're merging narrative storytelling with gameplay." For Prakash, the key to this project is opening up and diversifying the Universal Pictures' classic monsters' universe. The stories and characters in We Will Be Monsters are global in nature with the locations including Hong Kong, Morocco, Los Angeles & Lagos, Nigeria. "This is another manifestation of our monsters and they have never been depicted this diverse," Prakash said.

The Hollywood Reporter (exclusive)