Foundation: Apple TV+ Trailer Offers Look at Season 2 & More

With David S. Goyer and Skydance Television's Foundation set to return for a second season on July 14th, Apple TV+ is offering viewers a fresh look at the streaming series' return via an official trailer for what the streamer has coming up on the horizon. Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, Apple TV+'s monumental adaptation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. And now, we have a look at what's to come – followed by a look back at what we know about the season so far.

Here's a look at the official Apple TV+ trailer that was released earlier today, with the Foundation footage beginning at around the 40-second mark (and make sure to check out some new looks at other shows such as The Morning Show, Hijack, The Afterparty, and more):

With the second season of the streaming series set to hit this summer, here's a look at the official trailer & season overview, followed by the official sneak preview that was released earlier this year. Apple TV+'s Foundation Season 2 will begin hitting screens on July 14th:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

