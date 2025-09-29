Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, NBC, Respawn Entertainment, TV, Video Game Publishers, YouTube | Tagged: Apex Legends, suits: la

Frankie Kevich on Living Voiceovers, Suits LA, Apex Legends & More

Frankie Kevich (Apex Legends) spoke with Bleeding Cool about getting into voiceover work, her inspirations, Apex Legends, Suits LA, and more.

Article Summary Frankie Kevich reveals how pandemic-era auditions launched her into a prolific voiceover career in animation and games.

Major inspirations include Tara Strong, anime like Azumanga Daioh, and the unique humor of classic Cartoon Network shows.

Kevich voices Conduit in Apex Legends, Swag in LOL Surprise, and Jade Hunter in Rainbow High—fan-favorite roles.

Shares behind-the-scenes stories from her live-action debut in Suits LA and her ongoing growth in the industry.

Frankie Kevich was always enamored with anime growing up, and the perfect opportunity arose when she embraced a career in voiceovers during the pandemic, landing two of her most prominent signature roles as Swag in L.O.L. Surprise! and Jade Hunter in Rainbow High animated franchises. With 60 projects under her belt, the voice actress has expanded into anime and video games and even made a few live-action TV appearances. Some of her biggest voiceover roles are in EA and Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends as Conduit and Konami's Silent Hill f as the English voice of Nishida Rinko. On the live-action front, she's appeared in three episodes of the legal drama spinoff Suits LA and the horror comedy VelociPastor 2. Kevich spoke with Bleeding Cool about how she got involved with voiceovers, her biggest influences, which role fans approach her the most, and reflecting on her time on the NBC series, on her three-episode stint, sadly cancelled after one season in 2025.

Frankie Kevich on Voiceovers, Video Games, and Her Stint in 'Suits LA'

What intrigued you about the world of voiceovers?

Growing up, I was really into anime and video games to begin with, so I already knew about some of the amazing talent in voiceover. When I started acting in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, there tended to be more voiceover opportunities that were coming up. I was auditioning for everything and anything, but voiceover was one of the things that stuck, and I was booking some indie jobs, so it seemed like it was something I was good at, and I kept working on. I booked some cool animated shows, and from there, it snowballed until I got into video games, and that world is so cool to explore. It's become a medium like one of my favorite media to really act.

What are some of your biggest influences?

Tara Strong has always been a big icon for me. She's been a part of so much of my work, my favorite shows, and things growing up. She's been great, but all the Cartoon Network shows were great for me. I feel the community timing and the comedy elements that all voice actors brought to those zany animated shows were a heavy inspiration for me. I also have to say that the anime I grew up watching, like Azumanga Daioh, was one of my favorites that was such a slice of life, but it's all about this group of girls who were crazy and wild. That was one of my favorite shows growing up, for sure.

I loved that show when it came out. It was so fun. You carved out some signature roles over the years. What do you like about playing, Swag, and LOL Surprise! and Jade Hunter in Rainbow High?

Rainbow High and LOL Surprise! were two of my first animated roles I've done. They held such a special place in my heart because they were my first and my introduction into the world of voiceover. I loved working with director Brenna Larsen and (voice director) Meredith Layne. They were so helpful in making me better at the craft, so it was a great place for me to try weird things. For the LOL audition, they were looking for like a lyricist, and they didn't ask for any singing sample, but I did give them like a little rap sample in the middle of my audition that got me the role. I would say being in such a fun show with big, bold characters was great, because it let me try out a bunch of different things and boost my confidence that way.

What role have most of your fans approached you for?

Conduit has been my biggest role. It was the biggest thing as soon as I booked it, a lot of people. All my friends play this; it's been to date my biggest role, and I absolutely love it. I'm okay taking the credit, like yes, I am Conduit in Apex.

I saw you had a rare opportunity to do live-action. What was it like stepping into the Suits universe with Suits LA?

That I had a lot of fun with. I came in to be a reader for the table reads for that show. From there, they gave me one line in episode three ("He Knew") because they needed somebody to be "Young Lawyer," so I came in and I stepped in, did that, and they kept bringing me back. The team for Suits LA was a lot of people who were on the original Suits. Everybody had this energy, they all knew each other, and they were all excited to be back (playing multiple roles like "Associate" and "Sydney"), so it was a really great experience. Everybody was nice on set, and it was cool that the writers and even the showrunner (Aaron Korsh) remembered me and were like, "You did a really good job! That's why we kept having you back." That was a great experience.

