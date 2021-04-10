Friends Star Apparently Confirms HBO Max Reunion Filmed This Week

Turns out Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer (and we're assuming series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman) really did end up being there for you Friends fans out there wondering if this past week would be the week to record the HBO Max reunion special. The person we have to thank for that? None other than Perry, who posted an image of himself at the end of the week in a make-up chair along with a caption that found him joking about "eating a makeup brush" before "reuniting with my Friends." Though the post was taken down, this is social media, folks- as you're about to see below in the screencap. The post would seem to confirm that earlier reports that the special would finally film this past week in Los Angeles after months of COVID-related delays (though we've heard some rumblings that work on the reunion special may have actually kicked off a day or two earlier).

Speaking with Variety at the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit back in May 2020, former WarnerMedia Chairman Bob Greenblatt hoped filming on the special could take place by the end of the summer. "At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that," he explained. "We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Top 10 Friends Episodes of All Time | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ES5eEAb6Dw&t=17s)

While he kept open the idea that the reunion "may go more to a virtual route if it is delayed too long," Greenblatt preferred to wait as long as possible for the kind of reunion event both the fans and cast want: "At the moment, we're trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth waiting for. We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well." Ben Winston is set to direct, and executive produces alongside Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, Schwimmer, Crane, Kauffman, and Kevin Bright. Emma Conway and James Longman will co-exec produce. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative TV serves as the studio, with Fulwell 73 Productions also attached to the project.