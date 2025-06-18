Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Gets Deluxe Blu-Ray Box Set in October

Here's a look at Crunchyroll's September Blu-ray releases and the special Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 Part 2 Blu-Ray box set.

One of the best new anime series of 2024, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 will be available to own in North America as a fantastical Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD box on October 21st from Crunchyroll, the highlight of the streamer's physical media releases for the month.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition box set has been designed to replicate Frieren's suitcase from the series. It will be packed with a 200-page art book, three art cards with various character pairings, an acrylic standee of Frieren being attacked by a mimic, a blue moon weed flower luggage tag, seven different character sticker sheets and seven character shikishi art boards, both featuring Frieren, Himmel, Eisen, Heiter, Fern, Stark, and Sein. The specially designed suitcase gift box will also have enough room to pack in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 1, which was released on Blu-ray in December 2024 and is available in the Crunchyroll Store.

A standard edition Blu-ray and DVD set of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 will include three art cards featuring various characters and will arrive on September 23.

Both the Limited Edition and Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD box sets for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 will include all episodes of the mini anime "Magic of ??", officially subtitled for the first time, along with the "Frieren: Journey's Memory" special video, and more special features.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives Suitcase Gift Box 200-Page Art Book Three Art Cards Acrylic Standee Flower Luggage Tag Seven Kiss-cut Sticker Sheets Seven Shikishi



Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 – Special Features Textless Opening & Ending Special Video "Frieren: Journey's Memory" Mini Anime Web Previews Promo Videos



Crunchyroll September Blu-Ray Releases

In September, Crunchyroll will also release Tower of God: Return of the Prince Season 2 Part 1 in a special SteelBook™ case with three art cards, and BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi – The Movie will receive an art card within its Blu-ray release as well. Additionally, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 1, BARTENDER Glass of God, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 1, and many more will be released on Blu-ray in North America from Crunchyroll.

Check out Crunchyroll's full home entertainment calendar of September 2025 releases and beyond for North America below, where everything will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with many more home video offerings.

