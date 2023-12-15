Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review, Season 1

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E14 "Privilege of the Young" Review

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E14: "Privilege of the Young," showed the vulnerable side of Fern in a number of ways.

Last week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Privilege of the Young," showed the vulnerable side of Fern. That said, it also highlighted Sein's maturity as well as Fern and Stark's young hearts. It was a very sweet episode that once again focuses on the importance of honestly expressing your feelings to avoid misunderstandings. I love that we get to see new sides of each character and how they continue to grow as the story goes along.

Our new heroes have reached the next town in their path, and we are privy to a squabble between Fern and Stark. After some harsh words, Stark storms out, muttering something about how she always treats him. Turns out it is Fern's birthday, and Stark failed to give her a present even after she went shopping with him for his'. Even Frieren was like: yo girl; you even crossed a line this time with how harsh she was, which is true. I mean, it seems the boy did not even know it was her birthday, and let's face it, it is not as if she has been the easiest person to get to know from Stark's perspective.

Sein then takes Fern out to shop for a gift for her and offers some words of advice: Stark is young, and he will not know how she feels until she is honest with him in the first place. A common thread in this anime. Fern then goes to apologize to Fern, but he beats her to it, confessing he does not know what her likes are but really wants to take her out to pick something the same way she had done for him before. It was very sweet, we see the boy kept trying to measure Fern's reactions to get an idea about what she would like. I love Stark, and I hope this candidness rubs off on Fern, who has no clue about how to be social. Frieren and Sein sit together as they watch the lovebirds from afar; she then praises him for being a proper adult… like Heiter was. It was a very sweet scene, and I love this little shift on Frieren as she seems to be a tad more expressive.

On their way to the next town, Frieren sees the bracelet Stark got for Fern and tries looking for a ring Himmel gave her many years ago as the designs match. However, a monster attacks them, and in the midst of the commotion, she loses the ring while managing to destroy the beast. While they fixed the carriage, we see snippets of Frieren slipping away at night to look for the lost ring without saying a word about it. When Sein notices the bracelet design, he explains to them that the true meaning behind the design, a mirrored lotus, is eternal love. It was pretty adorable to see their reaction; while Stark was embarrassed, Fern held on tighter to her bracelet and refused to give it back, considering all the work Stark put in to find something for her. They are so adorable and so young in comparison to the jaded souls of Sein and Frieren.

At one point, Fern notices what Frieren is doing and tries to gather the rest to help her find her ring; however, the merchant they saved pays her back with a spell to find lost things which she uses to get her ring back. Along with it, we are treated to the memories of when Himmel gave it to her and how after seeing the design she picked, he got on one knee to place it on her finger. I totally screamed, cried, and got teary-eyed because it was so precious. I do not know much of Himmel, but I love him and how he was with Frieren. I cannot wait until she gets to meet him again.

