Full Gear: Swerve in Our Glory Implode as The Acclaimed Retain

The Acclaimed retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear after differences between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland caused Swerve in Our Glory to implode. The match cemented The Acclaimed's title run and set up a future feud between Strickland and Lee. The Chadster was sickened by the whole thing and its pandering to fans who wouldn't know pro wrestling if it put them in a headlock.

AEW Full Gear Results: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory

After the Womens World Championship match, The Chadster is surprised the crowd at Full Gear has any energy left. The Chadster bets that everyone in the arena is on Tony Khan's payroll. There's no way that anybody could this be excited for wrestling that isn't WWE.

But despite the time of night and all the energy the crowd spent by this point, they were still on fire for a double dose of rapping from Max Caster. The Chadster can't stand these raps because they're ripping off John Cena's gimmick. No wrestler should ever be allowed to rap because that's Cena's thing.

But the crowd loves The Acclaimed, which really cheeses The Chadster off. So The Chadster was rooting for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, even though they're traitors who stabbed WWE in the back by signing with AEW just because WWE fired them. What kind of reason is that?!

Amazingly, the crowd only got more excited as this match went on, especially when The Acclaimed kicked out of a few near falls. Swerve eventually got the pliers he used to mangle Billy Gunn's fingers and tried to use them on The Acclaimed, but that brought out Gunn (to a series of Daddy *** chants). As officials dragged Gunn away, Strickland tried to get Lee to use the pliers. When Lee refused, Swerve slapped him, so Lee walked out.

The Acclaimed had Swerve Strickland all alone and they took advantage to pin him and retain the tag team championships. This may have been The Acclaimed's best match so far, and it's not only put them over, but it's created a singles feud for Lee and Strickland. So The Chadster absolutely hated every second of it.

