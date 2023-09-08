Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, season 11, trailer

Futurama S11E08 Exclusive Clips: Zapp's Canceled; Leela Takes Charge

Zapp & Leela get the spotlight in exclusive sneak previews of Hulu, Matt Groening & David X. Cohen's Futurama S11E08: "Zapp Gets Canceled."

What better way is there to head into the end of the week and the start of the weekend than with a sneak preview of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama S11E08: "Zapp Gets Canceled"? How about two sneak previews? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below, exclusively (for now) from the fine folks at Hulu and the popular animated series. In the Shirin Najafi-penned adventure, we were going to say that the "unthinkable happens" – but let's be honest. It was really just a matter of time before "Zapp being Zapp" would catch up with Zapp (Billy West) and get him canceled – and land his butt in Sensitivity Training. That leaves "Only Good Employee of the Month" Leela (Katey Sagal) to take the helm of the Nimbus – just as it engages in a critical mission. So it seems only fitting that Zapp & Leela enjoy the spotlight in the following two previews.

Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 "Zapp Gets Canceled" Preview

Futurama Season 11 Episode 8: "Zapp Gets Canceled": When Zapp Brannigan (West) is canceled for crude behavior, Leela (Sagal) takes over as captain of the Nimbus on a critical mission. Written by Najafi, here's a look at two exclusive sneak previews for this Monday's chapter – followed by a look back at what we previously learned about the season:

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman having officially returned for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (with episodes having dropped weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

