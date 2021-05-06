G Fuel Releases Sparkling Hydration For Star Wars: The Bad Batch

G Fuel revealed today they are releasing a new carbonated drink for Star Wars: The Bad Batch with their new Sparkling Hydration. According to the company, this new series is designed to be sugar, calorie, and caffeine-free with natural flavoring, as the content is slightly more carbonated than their regular drinks. Totally created to help hydrate and help with recovery. So it's not just sparkling water and it's not a tall energy drink. These new drinks come in two flavors as they're offering up Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry, both of which are available for pre-order now through May 10th, which will then ship in June. Its a smart play for the company to throw out a new drink tied into the show, but we'll see whether or not fans are receptive to it or just aren't into the marketing.

"Today marks an important milestone for G Fuel. As big Star Wars fans, we're honored to collaborate with the visionaries at Disney and Lucasfilm to introduce Sparkling Hydration to the world," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "With Sparkling Hydration's refreshing natural flavor, various health benefits, and just the right amount of carbonation, we're confident that our fans will love it." G Fuel Sparkling Hydration is calorie-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free, naturally flavored, and slightly more carbonated than G Fuel Cans. Each 17 fluid ounce bottle of G Fuel Sparkling Hydration features a combination of the following key ingredients: Vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants that help protect against free radicals

Vitamin D2 to help keep bones, teeth, and muscles strong

Vitamin B6 and B12 to help regulate brain function and improve mood

Magnesium, potassium, and sodium, electrolytes that help support hydration and nerve and muscle function

Zinc to support the immune system

Beneficial Ashwagandha plant extract and the amino acid L-Tyrosine