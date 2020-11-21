G4 Reunion Special: Enjoy Col. Duckbucket's Delicious Nostalgia Gravy

It's without hesitation that we say we're really excited for the return of "geek" network G4. On top of reports that original Attack of the Show host Olivia Munn was in final talks for a multiyear deal to return for the relaunch and Adam Sessler (co-host of video game news/review show X-Play) offering viewers a chance to audition to be a new host, we have A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special taking place next week. Billed as an effort for the network to confront its past before it can forge a new future, the reunion special is hosted by comedian and avid gamer Ron Funches and will reunite original cast members Munn, Sessler, Morgan Webb, Kevin Pereira, Chris Hardwick, Sarah Underwood, and more for a pre-Thanksgiving meal to reminisce about the best, worst, and weirdest that the network had to offer.

But don't take it from us- not when there's Col. Duckbucket (if you're a fan of G4 and you can't figure out who that is…) here to entice you with all of the G4 "nostalgia gravy" that your senses can handle- along with a few quick looks at the band back together:

Here's a look back at the original trailer for A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special, set to air Tuesday, November 24, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT via Twitch Gaming and YouTube Gaming. SYFY will air the special three days later, on Friday, November 27, at 12 am ET / 9 pm PT, with G4 and Comcast NBCUniversal also running the special as a charity fundraiser. Viewers can donate to support a number of organizations (Girls Who Code, Black Girls Code, CodePath, Boys & Girls Club of America, The National Fragile X Foundation, Connor's Cure, and No Kid Hungry) via Tiltify (main page here).