Gail Simone Put to Rest Those Wonder Woman Animated Series Rumors

Gail Simone put to rest those rumors over the years that she was working on a Wonder Woman animated series - but it sure wasn't easy.

Okay, it's time to buckle up because this could get confusing. Earlier today, the news came down that Warner Bros. Discovery was restructuring its video game division, resulting in the shuttering of three studios (Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego) and development on Monolith's Wonder Woman video game getting shut down. What does this have to do with the amazing Gail Simone and whether she was or wasn't ever attached to a Wonder Woman animated series that may or may not be happening or possibly discussed in the past? Back in early 2024, Simone mentioned during a spotlight panel at WonderCon 2024 that she had been serving as a consultant on a Wonder Woman adaptation – adding that the story wasn't for comics. Many took that to mean that Simone had been working on the video game – so you can imagine how today's news brought a lot of folks to Simone's social media accounts for some kind – if any – reaction.

That led to someone referencing a rumor that's been around for a while that Simone is directly involved in an animated Wonder Woman series. First, that would be awesome. Second, that's a rumor we heard several times before Peter Safran and James Gunn took over DC Studios – and at least once since then. Thankfully, Simone was kind enough to put the rumor to rest, responding, "If there ever was a Wonder Woman animated series under consideration, I never worked on it, nor was I informed of its existence," Simone posted. "So I can quash that rumor…I definitely heard it a few times, but as far as I know, there was no truth to it." Here's a look at Simone's initial post from earlier today:

If there ever was a Wonder Woman animated series under consideration, I never worked on it, nor was I informed of its existence. So I can quash that rumor…I definitely heard it a few times, but as far as I know, there was no truth to it. https://t.co/FZFzUpejyc — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) February 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

But since we live in a post-Andrew Garfield pop culture universe, a number of "word detectives" began looking for double-meanings in exactly how Simone responded – leading Simone to further clarify. Basically, if there was ever a Wonder Woman animated series legitimately in play at any point in time – including the here-and-now – Simone doesn't/wouldn't know because she's never worked on them. Whew! We think we've got it!

100% correct, I have no insider knowledge one way or the other about a series. https://t.co/QN65ar7xku — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) February 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

CORRECT. My post wasn't clear. I was saying, if I was ever considered to work on this show that I don't know is even a real project, it would be news to me. There could well BE a project, I didn't find out about the Birds Of Prey movie until everyone else did. https://t.co/leZxfWiUZZ — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) February 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Right, but then I would say, "I can't talk about it one way or the other." In this case, I am saying straight out that I am not involved in any such project or anything similar, and I'm not even aware if such a project exists. I could well exist, I am just unaware. https://t.co/DBXzwIHKnr — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) February 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

