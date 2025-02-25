Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged:

WB Games Announces Multiple Closures, Wonder Woman Game Dead

WB Games have confirmed that they are shutting down three of their development studios in what they've refered to as "restructuring"

Article Summary WB Games closes Monolith, Player First, and San Diego studios in major restructuring.

Wonder Woman game development stopped as Monolith shuts down operations.

Company aims focus on key franchises like Harry Potter and Mortal Kombat.

Future profitability and growth targeted for 2025 with remaining studios.

WB Games has become the latest video game studio to announce layoffs and closures, as they are shuttering three major development studios. As first reported by Bloomberg, the company will be shuttering Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego, with all staff from those three companies being laid off in the process. What's more, Monolith being closed means the studio had effectively killed the Wonder Woman video game they've been working on for the better part of four years. No word if they'll try to move it to another studio, but as of right now, development has been halted with the game being declared dead by some on social media.

The company sent this statement out to several media outlets, including us, in response to the news:

We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

The development of Monolith's Wonder Woman videogame will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith's storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.

The closures follow the news of MultiVersus being shut down, which was developed by Player First Games, so the company putting them on the chopping block came as no surprise. No word as to what the San Diego studio was working on at the time this story was written. We'll keep an eye out to see what happens moving forward with the remaining studios, as Rocksteady currently has a new Batman game in the works, and the remaining studios are either supporting games that are already out or are working on titles about to be released.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!