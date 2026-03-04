Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: game of thrones

Game of Thrones Film Reportedly in Works from Andor's Beau Willimon

Andor writer Beau Willimon is reportedly working on a Game of Thrones film that would expand George R R Martin's franchise to the big screen.

Article Summary Beau Willimon, writer of Andor, is reportedly developing a Game of Thrones feature film adaptation.

The rumored movie will focus on Aegon I Targaryen and his legendary conquest of Westeros.

This project signals a Game of Thrones expansion beyond TV, with no official cast announced yet.

Multiple other Game of Thrones spinoffs remain in development but details are still limited.

Game of Thrones appears to be expanding to the big screen. The George R. R. Martin universe has already expanded to two TV series spinoffs after the main series, based on the author's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, ended in 2019 with prequel shows House of the Dragon (based on Martin's Fire & Blood, about to enter its third season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms(based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg), which wrapped its initial season. According to Page Six Hollywood (via Variety), Andor writer Beau Willimon submitted a draft, but no further details about a possible cast or creative team were provided.

Will a Game of Thrones Movie Happen?

The Page Six report also doesn't account for what happens to the project should the Paramount Skydance deal for Warner Bros finalizes, but the film is rumored to focus on Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros, a few centuries before the events of the David Benioff and DB Weiss-created series. Aegon I hasn't appeared on screen, but the Targaryen family ruled, and civil war is the focus of the Ryan Condal-created series. The family wasn't the primary focus of the Ira Parker-created series, but we had a few featured, including Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell). The most famous Targaryen, of course, is Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who reclaimed her family's iron throne years after her father, Aerys II, aka "The Mad King," was overthrown on Game of Thrones.

Willimon contributed to six episodes across both seasons of the Tony Gilroy Star Wars series. He was also the creator and showrunner for one of Netflix's earliest hits in House of Cards, and was responsible for the Hulu sci-fi series The First, and co-wrote the screenplay for Focus's Mary Queen of Scots in 2018. There isn't much in terms of anything official for GRRM's universe after the fourth and final season of House of the Dragon. There was a proposed Jon Snow sequel series with GOT star Kit Harington set to reprise his title role before it was ultimately shelved. Other proposed projects include multiple shows in live-action and animated, with one show set in the Essos land of Yi Ti, 10,000 Ships, The Sea Snake (based on HOTD's Carlys Velaryon), and a project set in Flea Bottom, the poorest slum in King's Landing.

