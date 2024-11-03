Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, george r r martin, HBO, Warner Bros

Game of Thrones: Warner Bros Developing Film Based on HBO Series

Warner Bros. is in the early development stages of a Game of Thrones film that would apparently share the same universe as the HBO series.

Warner Bros has had to temper how they expanded adapting George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series since HBO Game of Thrones went beyond the author's original writings since his final two novels have still yet been completed. Currently, the only active series is the prequel House of the Dragon from Ryan Condall, based on Martin's Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series. Other spinoffs in the works are A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon's Conquest which is currently in development along with The Sea Snake/Nine Voyager, and Ten Thousand Ships. The studio is currently developing a film set in Martin's high-fantasy universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros Expanding 'Game of Thrones' Beyond HBO to Cinemas

One glaring misfire was the Jon Snow series that would have acted as a direct sequel to Game of Thrones, but would follow the title character with Kit Harington reprising his role before it ended up getting shelved. At the end of the series, Snow committed regicide to his aunt/lover, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), after she razed King's Landing with her forces, indiscriminately destroying Lannister forces and civilians alike. After the carnage, Snow met with Dany at the Iron Throne with Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) dead amongst the rubble, plunging his dagger at her side. At the end of the series, it's determined by Brann the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright), his half-brother and new ruler of the Iron Throne, that he's banished back to the North to again serve the Night's Watch. Instead of doing another round, he abandons his duties and leaves the Wildlings further into the North.

Other canceled shows (via Entertainment Weekly) include Bloodmoon and Flea Bottom, with uncertain fates given to the animated series The Golden Empire and the prequel series Robert's Rebellion, which would focus on Robert Baratheon, played by Mark Addy in season one of GOT. For more, you can check out the complete report.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!