gen:LOCK Season 2 – The Fight Continues in HBO Max Official Trailer

The second season of the Max Original adult animated series, gen:LOCK debuts Thursday, November 4th, on HBO Max. The series is executive produced by and stars Michael B. Jordan ("Creed," "Black Panther") and also executed produced by Alana Mayo. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, is co-producing the series alongside Ryan P. Hall and Dan Shorr for WarnerMedia's Rooster Teeth.

gen:LOCK takes place fifty years in the future and tells the story of an oppressive authoritarian force that threatens to conquer the world. Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Twilight Saga), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, New Mutants), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), G.K. Bowes (Raya and the Last Dragon), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is the New Black, Billions), Kōichi Yamadera ("Dragon Ball" and "Pokemon" franchises), and David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who) all return for the second season.

In this new season, war leaves behind only a handful of highly skilled soldiers fighting for the future of humanity as a deteriorating Earth, due to an unstoppable climate collapse, has two distinct visions for the future of the human race: The Polity and the Union. The Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war, when, after sustaining devastating injuries, pilot Julian Chase (Jordan) returns from the dead in the form of a Holon warrior, one of a select few whose mind is compatible with the mech-suit gen:LOCK program. As Dr. Weller (Tennant) works to crack the gen:LOCK code, it's up to Chase, Miranda (Fanning), Cammie (Williams), and their team of intrepid Polity fighters to fend off the authoritarian Union. But as the war rages on, Chase must decide if he's willing to sacrifice everything – including friends, family, and his own humanity – to save an increasingly hostile world. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the trailer for the second season of gen:Lock.