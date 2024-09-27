Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Get Millie Black, HBO

Get Millie Black: Marlon James Cop Series Sets November HBO Debut

Get Millie Black, Book Prize author Marlon James' cop show about a policewoman who returns to Kingston, Jamaica, debuts on HBO in November.

Get Millie Black, the five-episode Channel 4 series co-produced by HBO, created and executive produced by Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, debuts on Monday, November 25th, on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max and air on Channel 4 next year. The series stars Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., and Chyna McQueen.

In Get Millie Black, Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black gets pushed out of the London police force due to racism (unsurprisingly) and returns to Kingston to work missing person cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won't be saved, to find a child who can't be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.

Get Millie Black is Marlon James' Personal Portrait of Jamaica

Get Millie Black is a deeply personal and wholly authentic version of Kingston, which has never been seen on screen before. Told through the unique perspective of Millie (Lawrance) – a girl born on the Rock, raised in London, who claims to be both British and Jamaican, Millie yet somehow belongs to neither place. It is a story peopled by a host of unforgettable characters; 'gully queen' Hibiscus (McQueen), her brilliant partner in the Jamaican Police Force, Curtis (Eustache Jr), who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Holborn (Dempsie); and Hit Girl (Dorothy 'Patra' Smith), go-go-club owner and underworld entrepreneur.

Get Millie Black is produced for HBO and Channel 4 by Motive Pictures; creator/executive producer Marlon James; executive producer Jami O'Brien; executive producer Simon Maxwell (CEO Motive Pictures); executive producer Leopoldo Gout; lead director/ co-executive producer Tanya Hamilton; director (two episodes) Annetta Laufer; director (one episode) Jean Luc Herbulot; writer/co-executive producer Joshua St. Johnston; writer Theresa Ikoko; writer Lydia Adetunji; story producer Pia Furtado (Motive Pictures).

