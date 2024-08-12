Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters, netflix, preview

Ghostbusters Animated Series Set for Netflix; Kalan as Showrunner

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan's Ghostbusters animated series got a green light from Netflix, with Elliott Kalan serving as showrunner and EP.

A little more than two years after it was first announced – and with the steamer's Geeked Week 2024 only weeks away – we have some good news to pass along regarding the Ghostbusters animated series that's been in development from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife team of Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Variety is reporting exclusively that the project has been given an official series green light from Netflix and that Elliott Kalan ( Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Daily Show) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Though little has been released regarding storylines or the show's overall animated vibe, the "Ghostbusters" series is expected to carry the same tone as the film franchise.

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster," Kenan shared with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane back in March. As animation fans know, crafting a season that meets the ever-increasing expectations of viewers takes time and a whole lot of work. That said, it's great to know that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes in the nearly two years since the project was first announced.

The series will be part of the expanding "Ghostbusters" franchise universe, beginning with Ivan Reitman's classic 1984 Ghostbusters and leading up to the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Previously, Reitman served as the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Up In The Air, and Juno; Kenan served as the writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director of the animated features A Boy Called Christmas and Monster House. Stemming from Sony Pictures Animation, production on the series will be handled by Netflix and Ghost Corps, Inc. (based at Sony's Columbia Pictures).

