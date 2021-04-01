Ghosts: CBS Orders Hit BBC Sitcom Remake to Series

CBS has picked up the US remake of the hit BBC sitcom Ghosts. its single-camera comedy pilot headline by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and CBS Studios. The original BBC series has two seasons and a Christmas Special, totaling 13 episodes to date.

Written by Port and Wiseman, Ghosts follows a struggling young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) who inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents from several historical periods. The ghosts are Samantha's ancestors and relatives who died ignoble and undeserved deaths, including getting murdered, which is why they're still lingering as ghosts. Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, and Román Zaragoza will co-star, almost certainly playing the ghosts.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas – the creators of the BBC original – Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen from Monumental Television, as well as Angie Stephenson from BBC Studios.

Trent O'Donnell was director and executive producer on the US pilot. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.

Ghosts was developed through Lionsgate's deal with BBC Studios. The pickup makes it 3-for-3 for Lionsgate, which saw all three of its 2020 broadcast comedy pilots go to series: Ghosts at CBS and This Country at Fox — both based on BBC formats — and Home Economics at ABC.

The US Ghosts pilot, originally greenlit in February but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, was shot in December. The series was picked up just as the options on the cast were about to expire at the end of the day on Wednesday. It is the third CBS 2020 comedy pilot to get a series order, joining Chuck Lorre's B Positive and United States of Al, which are debuting this year.

The original BBC version of Ghosts is currently streaming in the US on HBO Max.