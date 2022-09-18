Ghosts S02E02 Images: True Crime Podcasts & Broken Washing Machines

Just because there's still a little more than a week to go until CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns to haunt our screens for a second season doesn't mean it's too soon to be looking towards the future. In this case, the "future" includes preview images for the second episode of the season, "Alberta's Podcast." And while the idea of Sam (McIver) delving into true crime podcasting on Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) behalf already has us hooked, it's the "unusual relationship" between Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and a broken washing machine that has us feeling a bit defensive because those are usually the storylines that hit you hardest in the feels. With a guest cast that includes Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Todd), Ravi Patel (Lewis), Mercedes Morris (Clara Brown), Daniel Brochu (Club Owner), Madeleine Eddy (Sally), Andrew Searles (Stage Manager), Justin Johnson (Stagehand), Guido Grasso (Mobster #1), RJ Copan (Mobster #2), and Josh Johnston (Delivery Man), here's a look at the preview images and overview for S02E02 "Alberta's Podcast":

With the series set to return for its second season on September 29th, here's a look at the extended trailer for CBS' Ghosts:

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.

On Thursday, December 15, viewers will be gifted a holiday-themed double episode. With Variety first reporting the news exclusively, the description for the episode reads, "When Jay's sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha, inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela." Series showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman are looking forward to some on-screen holiday festivities.

"We thought it would be fun to have our holiday episode be our version of one of those Hallmark Christmas movies because Sam is very into Christmas and rom-coms, and it's also a fun nod to Rose McIver's real-life history with those sorts of films, having starred in the 'Christmas Prince' trilogy," Port explained. "But because this is 'Ghosts,' it has a very 'Ghosts' twist to it, which turns the holiday into something very far from the wholesome family affair Sam envisioned. The double episode has tons of heart and gets to a very sweet place in the end, but takes a very weird and 'Ghosts'-y path to get there." Wiseman added, "We packed the episodes with lots of holiday fun and, in true 'Ghosts' fashion, a few twists: there will be visiting family, caroling, mistletoe, and a ghost will try to go where no ghost has gone before. It should come as no surprise that Woodstone is full of Christmas spirit."