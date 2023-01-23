Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body" Images, Overview Released Hitting CBS screens on February 9th, here are two preview images and the official overview for Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor’s Body."

With a little more than a week to go until CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts, we have an episode overview for S02E14 "Trevor's Body" to pass along. that finds Laraine Newman & Chip Zein guest star as Trevor's (Asher Grodman) parents, Esther and Lenny. But that's far from all, as Tara Reid also appears as Trevor's celebrity crush. But just in case that's still not enough, we have two preview images to pass along to spice things up:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter": Written by Rishi Chitkara and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode finds Sam and Jay's assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchasing ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie (Mike Lane) sells his car. Here's a look at the preview images for the episode, set to hit screens on February 2, 2023 (followed by a look at the blooper reel from the first season):

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body": Trevor receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac and Nigel's relationship hits a roadblock. Written by Ian Murphy and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode sees Laraine Newman guest starring as Esther, Trevor's mom, while Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor's dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor's celebrity crush when he was alive.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).