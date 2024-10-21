Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Dean Norris, ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 Clips Preview Dean Norris as "Sam's Dad" & More

We've got Dean Norris as "Sam's Dad" and much more in these preview clips from CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E02.

With S04E02: "Sam's Dad" bringing Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) into the show's family and S04E03: "Halloween 4: The Witch" arriving right on time for the holiday, we've got three sneak previews for this week's chapter of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts to pass along. But, before you check out our updated rundown of the fourth season, here is a quick reminder of what we learned during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024). First up, McIver will be making her television directorial debut with an episode set to air in 2025. Following that, we learned that Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley) are set as Jay's (Ambudkar) parents in the one-hour GHOSTSmas special, "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1" and "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2."

Airing on Thursday, December 19, the special sees a leaky water heater mishap threatening to ruin holiday plans as Sam (McIver) and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mom, and sister Bela (Punam Patel). Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high-risk of the B&B and the restaurant. Now, here's a look at what's on tap this week and next:

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 2 "Sam's Dad": When Sam's dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel (John Hartman), and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) handle an awkward situation with Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the sneak previews that were released – followed by the previously released image gallery:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch": The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam (Rose McIver) on a witch trial. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien, here's a look at the image gallery:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Joining Norris this season, Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!