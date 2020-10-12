GLOW Cast Looking for Movie Finale, Reunites for Important Cause

Netflix might have tolled the bell one final time for their hit pro-wrestling dramedy GLOW, but the cast remains hopeful like a few other series, the streamer might give them an opportunity to properly conclude with a film in lieu of season four. Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron were among the cast to participate in the voting initiative HeadCount and #GoodToVote on YouTube. While the planned event ended up into a somber Q&A, the cast reflecting their time in the series joined by host Jessica Radloff. GLOW was one among various projects on film and television canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think there's a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it," Maron said. "I think it would probably solve the problem. It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the f**k knows what they're going to do. I think it's a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there." Maron played Sam Sylvia, the promoter of the fictionalized version of GLOW (The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), based on the real-life wrestling organization in the 1980s founded by David McLane.

Netflix originally announced GLOW's season four renewal before reversing course. Gilpin played Debbie Egan, the actress and divorced single mother who found a second life in the wrestling promotion as its top babyface "Liberty Belle". She wrote to Vanity Fair about the planning towards the panel and how the news affected the cast. "We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we're all just drunk at the venue together and we're like 'enjoy the quiches because it's over," she said. "If this wedding is now a funeral, let's make it one of those fun great ones." You can check the panel below:

GLOW focused on Brie, who plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling aspiring actress who finds her big break with the company finding her voice and her share of bumps and bruises taking on the role of Zoya, a Soviet heel, playing up American fears during the Cold War. Season three faced a cliffhanger where Ruth opted to go home away from the promotion's current home in Las Vegas.