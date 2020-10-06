GLOW: Why You Shouldn't Pin Your Hopes on a #SaveGLOW Campaign

So, your favorite Netflix show has suffered the dreaded COVID cancellation. Yes, I'm gutted that GLOW is gone too, but here's why a "#SaveGLOW" campaign won't work in this situation. Show creators released a statement about safely, but there's more to it than that.

So who's decision was it and how come this production got the ax while several others can move forward? For starters, GLOW isn't like any other show; their main cast is huge. Probably one of the biggest current ensembles in production with something like 20 series regulars. With that factored into the already pricey COVID compliance standards required for both cast and crew on a show to return, it didn't bode well from a financial aspect from the start. In a specific example, that means rapid testing at roughly $150/person each day for actors and those in contact with them, dedicated PPE for every single person on set, individual makeup and hair people for each of the girls- it adds up to much more than just a show with a couple leads set in present-day getting back into the swing of things.

And that leads me to my next point – period pieces are already more expensive because you have to pay for things like specialty vintage clothing for everyone in-frame (even all the extras), custom pieces if there is something specific like a stunt, wrestling costumes, or a custom Elvis jumpsuit, for example. There's also the cost of vintage props, set dressing – it inflates department budgets faster than a clown making balloon animals.

Besides all of that, even if cost weren't an issue, it's a show about a full-contact sport with 15 ladies in the ring, plus their stunt doubles, plus specialty stunts, as well as whoever else they may have set to wrestle in that episode (Like the Lumberjacksons). And while we're still actively in a pandemic, it's just not viable or responsible to have a few dozen people in that close contact for months without bubbling. And bubbling in LA is not only tricky, but most people also don't want to do it. Plus, it's an expense on top of more expenses that no network wants to touch.

Besides, if I were Marc Maron and had the choice, I would totally keep podcasting at home with my cats. All jokes aside, this cast and crew were close – on the first days back together of the season, it was always like friends reunited again at summer camp after a year apart. Despite the hours in hair and makeup, the long days, and the extremely 80s and often uncomfortable wardrobe, the excitement was felt through the screen and that energy is what made GLOW different and magical. Sadly, no hashtag campaign will save this show, but I would absolutely love to see the virtual table reads of the scripts. After all, I always need more gorgeous ladies of wrestling in my life.