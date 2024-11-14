Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Abby Ajayi, amc, Emily Carpenter, Gothictown

Gothictown Series In Development at AMC with Abby Ajayi Showrunning

AMC has tapped Abby Ajayi as the showrunner for its adaptation of Emily Carpenter's upcoming novel Gothictown, set to be published in 2025.

Gothictown is a new novel by author Emily Carpenter that is getting a ton of advance buzz, and AMC is wasting no time putting a series in development. Deadline reports that Abby Ajayi is set to be the showrunner, write, and executive produce the adaptation. Stephen Love's Made With Love Media got the rights in a bidding war and will produce. The book is set to drop on March 25th, 2025, so the wheels are in motion fast on this one to strike while the iron is hot. Very smart play by AMC here, which has found paydirt with Anne Rice series adaptations Interview With The Vampire and The Mayfair Witches. This may be a perfect compliment to those.

Gothictown: A Look at The Novel

Here is the official synopsis for the novel Gothictown, straight from Penguin Random House: "In an immersive Southern Gothic with echoes of Shirley Jackson's 'The Lottery' and 'Sharp Objects' by Gillian Flynn, a restauranteur lured by pandemic-era incentives moves her family to a seemingly idyllic small town in Georgia, only to discover a darkness lurking beneath the Southern hospitality and sun-dappled streets…Welcome to gentle Juliana, where you can have it all…if you pay the price. The email that lands in Billie Hope's inbox seems like a gift from the universe. For $100, she can purchase a spacious Victorian home in Juliana, Georgia, a small town eager to boost its economy in the wake of the pandemic. She can leave behind her cramped New York City rental and the painful memories of shuttering her once-thriving restaurant and start over with her husband and her daughter. Plus, she'll get a business grant to open a new restaurant in a charming riverside community laden with opportunity. It seems like a dream come true…or a devil's bargain."

Sounds like they will have a hell of a series on their hands here when it gets in front of our eyes. I love that AMC has become the go-to network for these types of horror series. More on this one as we find it out.

