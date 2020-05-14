Green Arrow and the Canaries: The CW Still "In Active Discussions"

With The CW giving series pick-up to Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah and rolling The Lost Boys and Maverick, Arrow fans (as well as fans of The 100) were probably feeling a wee bit nervous about their respective series' spin-off's chances. During a Thursday conference call to discuss the network's Fall 2020 and January 2021 schedules, CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz offered hope by saying both Green Arrow and the Canaries and the untitled The 100 spinoff were still "very much alive". As for what "alive" means, that's where things get interesting because it sounds like they might be going in a different direction with how they're handled: "They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do. I've had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved hopefully, we can pull it off."

The CW announced in September 2019 that it was moving forward with another Emerald Archer spinoff (remember The Flash?), with this one focusing on Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen, as well as Canaries Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Together, they form Green Arrow and the Canaries. Before Stephen Amell-fronted Arrow shuffled off the network's programming mortal coil, a backdoor pilot titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries" aired as a regular-season episode. Set in Star City in 2040, the episode finds Mia with everything she could have ever wanted. But when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things took a shocking turn and her "perfect world" would never be the same again. Written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama, the episode was directed by Tara Miele. Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television are producing the project.

Last month, Schwartz spoke to ET about the pilot and revealed one of the subjects (and characters) she wants to focus on should a series order happen: "As we're still working on a spinoff and we're talking about those things is, Dinah Drake's background [is something I'd like to focus on]. We had so many stories about her family and what her life was before. We had the great story with her and [her late boyfriend] Vinny, but there was so much more to her character, which is why, in the backdoor pilot, she talks about getting married [young] and she's a singer. There were all these things [about her we didn't know]. And Laurel's like, 'Who are you?' Because it was kind of the joke that we had amongst ourselves because we've talked about all these stories and we just didn't have a chance to get them out."