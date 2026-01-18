Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Green Day, super bowl

Green Day Set to Headline NFL Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony

Green Day (Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool) kick off the NFL's Super Bowl LX day with a performance during the opening ceremony.

Article Summary Green Day will headline the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony at Levi's Stadium on February 8th.

The band will kick off festivities before Bad Bunny’s halftime show as part of the NFL’s 60th celebration.

Vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong shared excitement about performing in their California home turf.

Pregame also features Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones performing.

The NFL's Super Bowl LX is shaping up nicely from the pop culture standpoint (because let's be honest, we all know the actual game takes a backseat to everything else going on around it). As if having global phenomenon Bad Bunny headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show wasn't impressive enough, we've got Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, aka Green Day, set to kick off the big game with an opening ceremony on February 8th at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, beginning at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!" Armstrong shared.

"Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who've helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX," said Tim Tubito, the league's senior director of event and game presentation. "As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world." Following the opening ceremony, pregame events include Charlie Puth performing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

It was the moment when Green Day reminded everyone that they were Green Day. During the broadcast of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted 52nd edition of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, the band launched into the title track from its 2004 album, American Idiot – and that's when a lot of Donald Trump followers got a reality check from the band. Because instead of the original line, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong updated it to, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda." Along with "American Idiot," the band also performed "Holiday," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," and "Dilemma."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!