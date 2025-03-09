Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E03 "Companion Planting" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 3: "Companion Planting."

Welcome back to our look at the first season of Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP) and Bill Krebs's (Good Girls EP) Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe-starring Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. That brings us to the third chapter, with S01E03: "Companion Planting" keeping a lot of storyline plates spinning at the same time. Brett (Rappaport) tries dealing with shared custody, Alice (Robb) is still feeling the impact of her dog's death, Catherine (King) makes a confession, and Birdie (Fumero) looks for some help in the garden. Oh, and we're going to lean a little more of the foursome's collective backstory, too. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for tonight's episode:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E03: "Companion Planting" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 3: "Companion Planting" – Brett (Ben Rappaport) navigates shared custody with Melissa (Nora Zehetner) and Connor (Josh Ventura); Alice's (AnnaSophia Robb) grief over her dog clouds her judgment; Catherine (Aja Naomi King) confesses her affair to Tucker; Birdie (Melissa Fumero) enlists Ford (Felix Wolfe) at the garden; in flash-forwards, the foursome toys with plans to dig up Quiche. Directed by Phil Traill and written by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!