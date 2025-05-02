Heading into NBC and showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E11: "Monaco Under the Stars," it's nice to see Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) feeling so optimistic that a drama-free gala is in their immediate future. Of course, we know that's not exactly how things play out – and based on the overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for tonight's chapter, it appears some long-buried truths are about to be unearthed.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E11: "Monaco Under the Stars" Preview
Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 11: "Monaco Under the Stars" – The big night of the gala has arrived, but nothing goes as planned for Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Birdie (Melissa Fumero), and Brett (Ben Rappaport). Directed by Maggie Kiley and written by Kris Baucom, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:
The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.