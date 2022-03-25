Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special "Totally Ridiculous": Gunn

While in the middle of promoting his HBO Max series Peacemaker, "The Master of Keeping 19 Plates Spinning at the Same Time" James Gunn wasn't "just" directing Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but also doing a bit of "Inception" work by filming this year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+ (first announced in December 2020). Back at the end of last month, Gunn gave fans the heads-up that filming was about to get underway, and now nearly a month later we're hearing from the filmmaker about how it's looking. And from the sounds of things? Viewers won't be disappointed. "The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn revealed during an interview with RadioTimes.com in support of Peacemaker premiering in the UK. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it." And since it's a holiday special, folks have a pretty good idea on when they can expect it. "And it's out pretty soon. You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long," Gunn added.

In the past, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.