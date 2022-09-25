Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Begins This December: Trailer

Netflix's Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure has received an adorable road trip in the official trailer for the series, set to premiere on December 13th of this year. In the recent announcements from the Tudum: A Global Fan Event, there were plenty of dates, images, and more unveiled during Netflix Japan's portion of the event.

Now here's a look at the official trailer as well as the series overview:

Get ready for a parent-searching roadtrip packed with exhaustion and empathy with the odd couple of Gudetama and Shakipiyo! Having resigned themself to the fact that they will just end up on someone's plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, they leave the refrigerator and head out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother! Along their trip, they meet various eggs and learn how each one is cooked. Gudetama begins to think about its own path and realizes it must do something or just go rotten! Can Gudetama, who doesn't want to move or work, actually reach its mother?

In what may be one of the cutest trailers recently released, Gudetama and his sibling, Shakipiyo, go through what seems to be quite the treacherous journey to find their mom. The many versions of Gudetama can be witnessed in the official trailer, along with all the moods the iconic egg tends to express. Cast and voices for the series include Akiyoshi Nakao, Serena Motala, and Sarutoki Minagawa. Based on characters by Sanrio, the series is directed by Motonori Sakakibara with composition by Yoichi Kato with music by Koji. Of course, there's an equally adorable theme song to accompany the adventure with "Gudetama Koshinkyoku" by Yuko Hara. The eggcellent series arrives on Netflix on December 13th. Let us know in the comments below your favorite version of Gudetama!