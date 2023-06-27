Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, Matt Riddle, money in the bank, wrestling

Gunther vs Matt Riddle is Official for WWE Money in the Bank

Comrades, witness the thrilling clash! Will Matt Riddle dethrone Gunther at WWE Money in the Bank? Join El Presidente for the scoop!

Saludos, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting straight from my gold-plated submarine off the coast of Siberia, surrounded by an army of shark spies—one can never be too cautious with the American CIA lurking around! Today, I wish to talk about an impending collision of titans in the wrestling universe: Intercontinental Champion Gunther versus Matt Riddle, the latest match to be added to Money in the Bank following last night's WWE Raw.

Ah, comrades, how this brings back memories—like the time I settled a dispute between Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Il via a friendly sumo wrestling match! But enough about my thrilling escapades, let's focus on our brave gladiators. Matt Riddle descends upon the O2 Arena in London, his eyes set on the crown of the latest wrestling impresario, Gunther. Much like the desperation of the American CIA trying to find my secret submarine base, Riddle is laser-focused on dethroning the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. He's been sharpening his claws amidst the escalating rivalry against Imperium, speaking of which, reminds me about the time I played chess with Manuel Noriega in a peacekeeping attempt during an oil dispute.

Now, comrades, Riddle is no stranger to conflict and injury, much like your beloved El Presidente navigating sanctions and attempted coups. After the incident that left Giovanni Vinci injured in a backstage brawl, Gunther wasted no time in turning his guns towards Riddle's warzone. Two ruthless onslaughts ensued on Riddle on the June 19 and June 26 editions of Monday Night Raw, much like the incessant attempts of the CIA trying to get a hold of my exotic cactus collection.

But let's not be hasty in our judgments, my socialist warriors! Despite the odds, Riddle has proven his mettle time and again as an exceptional competitor. Resilient, determined and fearless – the same traits fellow dictators appreciate in me – he poses a significant threat to the reigning champion. The question lingers, though, will he manage to bring down the formidable champion much like how socialism triumphs over capitalism? Haw haw haw haw!

Mark your calendars, comrades. The day of reckoning is this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank. Make sure to catch the action—more thrilling than a firing squad—streaming live at a special start time of 3 ET/12 PT exclusively on Pavo Real (or as you know it, Peacock) in the United States, and on WWE Network everywhere else.

So brace yourselves, comrades, who will rise? Who will fall? We shall see who's truly fit to hold the power (not unlike a certain beloved, gold-submarine owning dictator we all know). Time to get your popcorn ready, and as always, remember: socialism always wins, in the wrestling ring, and in life. Wrestlingly yours, El Presidente.

