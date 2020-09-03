Halo: Pablo Schreiber Begins #MakingMasterChief for Showtime Series

The only thing more complicated than trying to keep track of the broadcast, cable, and streaming series in production at any one time is trying to keep track of them as they're coming out of COVID-related shutdowns. Last time we checked in with Showtime's live-action Halo series, Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) aka Master Chief was expressing just how excited he is to be adapting the video game franchise. Flash ahead close to six months and now we're getting a look at what Schreiber's been doing with all of that excitement: getting himself jacked for the part.

In the following social media posts, we see (much like what Stephen Amell's doing with Heels) Schreiber in training mode, which means filming shouldn't be too far down the road. As impressed as we are with how he's changed himself physically, we're more impressed (and we're hoping Halo fans are really impressed) with his attitude and the way he's approaching the part: "Bringing this iconic character to life and helping create his world has become an obsession for me. The harder the task becomes the more I want to make it great; for the fans, for my co-collaborators, but ultimately and most importantly, for myself."

Bringing this iconic character to life and helping create his world has become an obsession for me. The harder the task becomes the more I want to make it great; for the fans, for my co-collaborators, but ultimately and most importantly, for myself…#Halo @SHO_Halo https://t.co/68jsZjSrXb — Pablo Schreiber (@schreiber_pablo) September 3, 2020

Showtime's Halo stars Schreiber, newcomer Yerin Haare, Shabana Azmi (Fire), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Natascha McElhone (Ronin), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Danny Sapani (Doctor Who), Olive Gray (Fleabag), and Charlie Murphy (Ripper Street)

Schreiber's Master Chief is Earth's most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity. Ha's Quan Ah is a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both. McElhone's Dr. Catherine Halsey is the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan supersoldiers; while her other role is that of Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history – and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Woodbine's Soren-066 is a morally complex privateer at the fringes of human civilization whose fate will bring him into conflict with his former military masters and his old friend, the Master Chief.

Azmi's Admiral Margaret Parangosky is the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence. Kalu's Spartan Vannak-134 is a cybernetically augmented supersoldier conscripted at childhood who serves as the de facto deputy to the Master Chief. Culzac's Spartan Riz-028 is focused, professional and deadly, cybernetically enhanced killing machine. Kennedy's Spartan Kai-125 is an all-new courageous, curious, and deadly Spartan supersoldier. Sapani's Captain Jacob Keyes is a dedicated military man, a war hero, and a caring father. He finds that working alongside his daughter and his ex-wife is usually the cause of conflict rather than comfort. Gray's Dr. Miranda Keyes is a brilliant UNSC Commander who is dedicated to understanding the technology, language, and culture of the Covenant, but she'll have to learn to navigate the politics of the UNSC to get what she wants. Murphy's Makee is an orphaned human who was raised by the alien Covenant and shares their contempt for humanity.

Showtime's Halo series is executive produced by Steven Kane (The Last Ship), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. CBS Studios International will handle global distribution.