HALO Season 2: "Declassified" Releases Ep. 3 "Visegrad" Sneak Peek

Along with a behind-the-scenes look at the return of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO, here's a sneak preview of S02E03: "Visegrad."

Article Summary Paramount+ unveils HALO Season 2, Episode 3 "Visegrad" sneak peek.

Sydnee Goodman hosts behind-the-scenes insights and discussions.

Season 2's cast also includes Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo.

HALO's interstellar war escalates as Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief confronts the Covenant.

When it comes to Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO, we're applying the same policy that we do with any of the streamer's "Star Trek" shows. Since "Sanctuary" and "Sword" are still freshly streaming, we're going to avoid any spoilers. Paramount+ did release the first two episodes of "HALO: The Series Declassified," and they do have spoilers. In the first episode, host Sydnee Goodman and Schreiber discuss returning for the second season. In addition, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Sanctuary's epic battle, a chance to get up-close & personal with Joseph Morgan's James Ackerson, and more. In the second episode, Goodman, Morgan, and EP/Showrunner David Wiener discuss going big for Season 2. In addition, we get to know more about Cristina Rodlo's Corporal Perez, see the effects work that went into this episode's action, and more. But make sure to stay until the end (or jump to the 14:50 mark) for a sneak preview of next week's episode, "Visegrad" (directed by Craig Zisk and written by Marisha Mukerjee).

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Last month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

