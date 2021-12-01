Harley Quinn Features in "Holiday Knights" Drawing Sequence

Batman: The Animated Series is well-known for redefining what DC's Caped Crusader fans could expect from a cartoon based on the beloved comics. The series took Batman and his cast, both the allies and the villains, seriously. It didn't take the grim approach, but it delivered complex stories with compelling characters whose motivations were interesting and often nuanced. This led to Batman: The Animated Series delivering iconic depictions of villains such as The Joker and Mr. Freeze, but it notably also created new characters. Harley Quinn, easily one of the most iconic and recognizable DC characters to a modern audience, originated not in the pages of the comics but in B: TAS. Now, fans of this noir-inspired take on Gotham can bid to own a drawing sequence from the show featuring Harley.

The lot will also include certificates of authenticity.

Let's take a closer look at the complete listing.

Batman: The Animated Series "Holiday Knights" Harley Quinn Layout Drawing Sequence of 10 (Warner Brothers, 1997).

Wow, it doesn't get more animated than this! Presented in this lot are TEN incredible layout drawings featuring the fan-favorite Harley Quinn, swinging a mallet in her own whimsical way as seen starting at the 7:46 mark of the episode "Holiday Knights". The dynamism that this sequence conveys is spectacular and is proof of the fantastic skill that the animators working for the series had. The drawings are numbered A4, DACS A4, A5, A12, A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, and A11. The drawings are all rendered spectacularly in graphite with green and red pencils on 12 field size animation paper, and some of them display animator's timing chart in graphite. All the drawings display WB stickers, and they are all come with a Warner Brothers COA. Drawings A6, A7, and A8 have an extra strip of paper with pegholes attached with tape that shows some yellowing. Very faint handling wear from production can be seen on the drawings. The overall condition is Very Good.

Harley lovers and Batman: The Animated Series fanatics can now bid on this piece at Heritage Auctions. This will be quite the come-up for whoever manages to win the auction!