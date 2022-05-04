Harley Quinn Features On Unique Batman: The Animated Series Cel

Not only is Batman: The Animated Series the place where Harley Quinn first appeared, but it is also among the most iconic interpretations of Batman and Gotham in general. This brooding and noir-inspired depiction of Batman fascinated audiences and continues to influence the many depictions of Gotham we see in other media today. If you are a fan of this classic cartoon and, of course, Harley Quinn, you can now find an awesome production cel and animation drawing lot over at Heritage Auctions today. Let's take a closer look.

This next photo shows how the piece will look in full context.

The animation drawing in this lot demonstrates the steps it takes to get a complete cel out of the initial drawing.

Finally, this lot will include a certificate of authenticity to prove this is a genuine piece of Gotham history.

Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn Production Cel and Animation Drawing (Warner Brothers, c. 1992-95).

The fan-favorite Harley Quinn is featured in this fantastic hand-painted original production cel from Batman: The Animated Series. Premiering in this groundbreaking series, Harley Quinn is a rare example of a widely beloved DC character who did not initially appear in comics. This excellent piece is accompanied by a matching original animation drawing from the same scene, rendered in graphite and blue pencil on 12 field animation paper. The cel bears a Warner Brothers seal near the top edge, and this lot includes a Certificate of Authenticity. The cel is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes. Overall minor handling and edge wear, and the condition of this rare set is Very Good.

Fans hoping to bring this original production cel from Batman: The Animated Series home to add to their Harley Quinn collection can now head over to Heritage Auctions. Good luck to everyone placing a bid to stake their claim for this awesome, behind-the-scenes piece of Gotham history.