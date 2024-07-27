Posted in: Conventions, Events, Max, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, harley quinn, max, season 5

Harley Quinn Key Art Confirms Season 5 Arriving This November

New key art for the fifth season of Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn confirms that the series is set to return in November.

While there have been rumblings about when the hit adult animated series would make its return for a while now, there's no better weekend than San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) weekend to drop some news as it pertains to that very topic. While we don't have a specific date yet, the new key art that was released earlier today confirms that the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn will hit our screens beginning in November. Here's a look:

While Kite-Man won't be around during the fifth season in person, EP Dean Lorey noted that doesn't mean that Harley Quinn and spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! won't have a deeper connection. "Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1," the series co-creator added. "Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5."

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

